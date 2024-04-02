Escape to rural serenity

3 beds | 2 baths | 4 cars
Escape to Jamberoo, and travel down a country lane to "Kimberley", a single-acre property with a stunningly renovated home.
The extras alone will make you wish you had multiple vehicles, lots of toys, or a caravan because they could all be stored within the beautifully landscaped gardens.
This stylish renovation with skylights and a cathedral ceiling takes in the lush garden from every window.
Wide covered verandahs and paved courtyard space offer easy flow from indoors to outdoors.
The split-level footprint has entertaining space, a superb kitchen design, a dining area and a casual lounge on the ground floor with a main bedroom plus ensuite, main bathroom and two more bedrooms plus spacious smart laundry and mudroom on the upper level. The warm, rich timber floors on the upper level lead to the side garden, veggie patch, cubbie house and access to one of the double garages.
Two split-system air conditioners on the lower level provide cooling and heating for all-year-round comfort.
Flourishing Crepe Myrtles line the winding driveway to parking spaces, a covered carport, another Colourbond double garage with a ride-on shed and multiple water tanks.
The acre (4000sqm) is surrounded by farmland, larger parcels of land and superb rural views, which house numerous varieties of bird life, native animals and peace.
"Kimberley" is only five minutes to Jamberoo Village, 15 minutes to Kiama's beautiful beaches and 90 minutes to Sydney's southern suburbs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.