The epitome of luxury living

7 beds | 6 baths | 6 cars
Here is a residence like no other. "The Sanctuary" has been crafted to perfection by award-winning Innovate Architects.
Set in a prime Shell Cove location, the home has sweeping 360-degree ocean views and majestic mountain landscapes.
As you step through the grand 7.5-metre high entry void, you're greeted by a sense of awe, with coffered ceilings illuminating the main rooms and a striking custom FritsJurgens pivot front door.
The central gourmet kitchen is the heart of the home with its array of premium modern appliances and a Talostone Calcutta benchtop. The kitchen seamlessly flows into a spacious butler's pantry, offering ample storage and preparation area.
Indulge in an array of relaxation and entertainment options in this extraordinary residence. On the entry-level, a spacious open-plan living and dining area awaits, adorned with striking sandstone features and equipped with a state-of-the-art surround sound system.
For moments of quiet reflection or lively conversation, retreat to the library, where the whole family can unwind in the comfort of a formal lounge setting.
The theatre room, with its cutting-edge 4K projector and surround sound speaker system, promises to transport you to another world.
The spacious rooftop entertainment room can be accessed via the stairs or a convenient lift and includes its own built-in bar. Step outside onto the expansive terrace where you can immerse yourself in the breathtaking vistas of the ocean, escarpment, and the picturesque beauty of Shell Cove or simply enjoy the rooftop spa.
The grandeur continues on the lower outdoor level with a resort-style pool and integrated spa featuring a waterfall edge. Or enjoy the privacy of your own gymnasium on the lower floor with a large window from the pool, allowing a light-filled experience for your workout.
This property has thought of everything, including a fully self-contained guest house complete with a kitchen, study, open lounge/dining area, and bathroom.
No detail has been spared in crafting this residence of distinction, with features including over 350sqm of Callala Australian Sandstone wall cladding and over 275 sqm of Hiekka Egyptian Limestone pavers.
Security is paramount, with a comprehensive system of cameras and an alarm system ensuring peace of mind. An electric gate provides secure access to the driveway, while the garage features acrylic epoxy flooring and an Australian-made turntable for added ease.
Every element of this home, "The Sanctuary", has been meticulously curated to offer the ultimate in luxury living.
