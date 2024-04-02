Emergency calls for help as 'fuel issues' play havoc for Illawarra boaters

Boaters were left stranded off the Illawarra coast on the weekend with fuel issues accounting for one-third of rescue operations.
Sunny, warm weather meant a bumper Easter long weekend on the water, but a lack of planning and mechanical mishaps led to emergency calls for help.
In the Illawarra, Marine Rescue NSW volunteers conducted 24 search and rescue missions - 14 of which were emergencies. In total 68 people were brought safely back to shore.
Too many boaters had inadequate fuel to make it home, while others were having "fuel-related issues", Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Schott said.
"Running out of fuel can lead to an emergency situation," he said.
Emergency crews were called the ocean off Minnamurra Beach just after lunch on Good Friday after a 15-20 metre cruiser vessel carrying nine people called for help.
"They were low on fuel and not sure if they could make it back to shore," a Marine Rescue NSW spokesman said.
Just before 5pm the same day a 12-15m cruiser located 10 nautical miles (around 20 kilometers) off Bass Point called for help.
The boat was carrying four people and also having fuel issues.
Both vessels were towed to Shell Cove Marina.
"It is important that boaters carry enough fuel for their voyage including some in reserve," Deputy Commissioner Schott said
"The rule of three is the safest option, a third for your journey out, a third for your return and a third in reserve to get back safely."
All boaters are encouraged to log their journeys via the Marine Rescue NSW app.
