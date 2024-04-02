Illawarra drivers singled out for bad driving during deadly Easter break

Illawarra drivers have been singled out for their dangerous driving on a long weekend when thousands of families were travelling.
During the five-day Easter police blitz 1421 drivers were caught speeding in the southern region, which includes the Illawarra.
Officers conducted 43,771 breath tests and caught 48 drivers over the limit. Also, 2780 drug-driving tests were conducted.
Three people were killed on southern roads and there were 35 major crashes recorded. Across NSW eight people lost their lives.
The deaths in the southern region included a 69-year-old man whose car collided with a tree in South Gundagai on March 31; and a male motorbike rider aged in his 50s who collided with a b-double truck in the Snowy Mountains on March 30.
On March 29, a 54-year-old man riding an ATV was killed when it crashed at Booligal, near Hay.
In Corrimal, a teenager driver who was allegedly drunk, on drugs and armed with a knife crashed his car - snapping a power pole in half - on Albert Street on Good Friday.
The 19-year-old from Horsley now faces Wollongong Local Court on May 21.
Around 2pm on Saturday, March 30, police stopped an Audi A3 on Wattle Street in Flinders and breath tested the 43-year-old female driver.
She recorded a reading of 0.202 which is four times over the drink driving limit. The woman was charged with high range PCA and drive while suspended, and will front Port Kembla Local court on April 10.
On Easter Monday, a car being driven by a 13-year-old old boy led police on a high-speed chase through Dapto. The driver and two other children in the car will face children's court on April 2.
The shocking behaviour of a minority of road users continues to put the majority of people at risk, NSW Police Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.
"Prior to the start of the operation, I pleaded with all road users to make this long weekend a safe and enjoyable one," he said.
"Unfortunately, due to the actions of a few, we've had more fatalities and serious injuries in a number of serious crashes that could have been prevented if the warning was heeded.
"Again, we can't accept this irresponsible behaviour and the community shouldn't either. It is time we as a collective worked together to end this carnage on our roads."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.