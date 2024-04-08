'It hit me all at once': Hame Sele's surprise reaction to Dragons return

Returned Dragons product Hame Sele admits he was surprised by just how emotional it was donning the Red V in Wollongong last Saturday, more than 2000 days since he last wore the famous jumper.
The 27-year-old was all but certain that outing in July 2018 would be his last having walked an at times tough path through the five years that followed. Coming full circle was not something the Kingsgrove Colts junior anticipated.
Doing so at WIN Stadium, home for so many of his formative years, really hit home for the father of four when he ran out against the Sea Eagles.
"I didn't really expect it until I put on that jersey and obviously warmed up with the boys at the back," Sele told the Mercury.
"It finally all hit me at once. It's just a feeling that I can't describe. Obviously coming up through the juniors and playing a bit first grade here as well, to finally come back and put on that jersey was a bit emotional for me and my family, just how things have turned out.
"It's crazy, we never thought we'd do a full circle. It felt like it was just last year that I was here, but it's been a long time and I was just super happy to be back here.
"We believe everything happens for a reason and it felt like it was just time that we came back here and it was a good feeling."
It's not a homecoming he ever expected to make, particularly after injury and form issues saw him crack double-digit NRL games just once in four years between 2018-2021, managing just five games for the Panthers after first leaving the Dragons in 2019.
A train-and-trial deal with the Rabbitohs proved a lifeline, but not one he thought he'd parlay into a return with his junior club.
"I never thought I'd be back here," Sele said.
"We've got four girls now. We'd just had our first when we were last here, so now I'm back with a whole tribe.
"We've had a lot of hard times on the way, but that builds character.
"Obviously they were growing at the same time, so my main focus was providing for them and just trying to get back onto the field and play my best footy.
"We've learned a lot, we've grown a lot at the same time, so [being back] definitely does hit home for me and my partner, and obviously our family.
"We're extremely grateful to be back here and I'm extremely grateful to put on that Red V jersey. Just looking back on it, it's crazy how far we've come."
While there's no shortage of warm and fuzzies around Sele's second coming as a Dragon, it's not the reason Shane Flanagan made him his first signing on stepping into the Dragons head coaching role.
Still just 27, Sele's entering prime years as a prop in a pack he feels can be one of the most formidable in the competition.
"It was a hard decision for me and my partner," Sele said.
"We'd been at Souths for four years, but to hear how interested Flano was in me and what he was trying to rebuild here, we really wanted to jump on board and we just took it with both hands.
"We've got a lot of talent in this team, like Luch (Luciano Leilua) in our forward pack, there's Blocka (Blake Lawrie), Jack de Belin, Tom Eisenhuth. There's a lot of experience there and we have a lot of punch as well.
"I think Flano has the right mix in the team. There's a lot of talent also in our backs as well, Sloany (Tyrell Sloan), Suls (Moses Suli), Mika (Ravalawa), there's just talent across the park.
"We've obviously only shown a bit of what we can do since we've bought into how Flano wants to play, but if we continue to do that, we'll go a long way."
Sele is set to return to the 17 for Sunday's clash with the Tigers after Flanagan confirmed ahead of Friday's loss to the Knights that resting the 27-year-old was merely a load management measure after a niggling calf complaint limited his preseason.
Sele's return appears to put seasoned bookend Blake Lawrie and Michael Molo on the selection chopping block, the latter having made way for Sele's first outing against the Sea Eagles.
Sele's inclusion may prove a mere footnote when the Dragons team sheet drops on Tuesday amid whispers Flanagan is considering selecting wantaway winger Zac Lomax at fullback little more than a week after granting the 24-year-old a release from the final two years of his deal with the club.
Flanagan said he wouldn't be "afraid to make change" in the wake of a disappointing defeat to the Knights, one in which he shifted Sloan from fullback to wing after a disappointing opening stanza that could have ramifications at this week's selection table.
Jack Bird is also nursing a knee injury, with Lomax an option to shift to right centre if required. Either way, it's unlikely the noise around Lomax's future will subside quickly despite the club attempting to draw a line under it last week.
