Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'It hit me all at once': Hame Sele's surprise reaction to Dragons return

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hame Sele played his first game for the Dragons in more than 2000 days against Manly last Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
Hame Sele played his first game for the Dragons in more than 2000 days against Manly last Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

Returned Dragons product Hame Sele admits he was surprised by just how emotional it was donning the Red V in Wollongong last Saturday, more than 2000 days since he last wore the famous jumper.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
What Albion Park's Jessica Hull has to do to secure Paris Olympics' berth
Albion Park runner Jessica Hull will look to secure her Paris Olympics berth by winning the nationals in Adelaide this Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Winning the nationals in Adelaide on Saturday is the simplest way
Agron Latifi
No comments
Sharks eager for next challenge after securing Julie Porter Cup title
Woonona's Jordan Wheatley celebrates with her teammates after scoring a penalty in Sunday's Julie Porter Cup final against Shellharbour. Picture - @gragrapix
The 2024 WPL kicks off with three matches this Sunday, April 14.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Wollongong Roller Hawks prepare for another tilt at Australian glory
Roller Hawks stars Brett Stibners (left) and Shawn Russell are gearing up for a bumper National Wheelchair Basketball League season. Pictures by Geoff Adams
The next National Wheelchair Basketball League begins in June.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.