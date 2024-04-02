'True leadership': The Warilla students losing their hair for a good cause

Four students have taken leading by example to heart and will shave their heads for charity on Friday.
In all, 12 students in total from Warrilla High School will be getting their head shaved on Friday, April 5, as part of the World's Greatest Shave, including all four of the school's captains.
Captain Harrison Ditton says he wanted to support people who have leukaemia after an experience with the disease in his family.
"My nan had acute myeloid leukaemia," Harrison said.
"She's a survivor, luckily.
"Everyone supported her when she was going through it, so I want to support people who are going through the same thing."
Vice-captain Lara Pero, sadly also has a family experience with the disease.
"My nan passed away when I was younger from a form of leukaemia," Lara said.
"That's my personal experience.
"I've done it [World's Greatest Shave] and it was rewarding and really fun.
"We're all such good friends that when Harry did it, we kind of all jumped on all together."
Warilla High School has participated in the event for several years with the whole school getting behind the volunteers getting their heads shaved.
Esen Crnogorcevic, one of the Student Representative Council coordinators along with Sasha Campbell, says the school has rich history in supporting the cause.
"We have this big set-up at the dais out the front and hairdressers come in and volunteer," Ms Crnogorcevic said.
"There's music and there's cookies and there's hairspray and there's braiding and we make it such a big deal.
"I don't think we've had any year that we've raised less than $4000."
Members of every year will participate in the event on Friday and teachers also will be able to get involved. Students have organised to see how many wax strips the teachers can withstand.
Vice-captain Abby Posadas says the four students wanted to "lead by example".
"It was really hard to get students on board at first and now that we've come out and said: 'Hey, your four school captains are doing it like you've got this,' we've been able to get more students involved just by showing them that."
Captain Bailey Campbell agrees and says it was much easier to convince people to get on board once the captains announced their participation.
"It doesn't sound like an empty promise if you're like 'come on, I'm doing it, you can do it as well," Bailey said.
Principal Michelle Brook says the four captains are able to inspire others through their actions.
"Having these four leaders showing the rest of the school what true leadership looks like in their actions," Ms Brook said.
"The school will be a better place for it."
If you wish to donate you can do so at this link.
