Rooftop bar and spa tops this mega luxury Shell Cove mansion

Here's a high-end home that has caught the attention of our readers.
This Shell Cove uber-luxury home has its own rooftop retreat with resort-worthy facilities that are all your own.
And the opportunity to live in such luxury is now on offer as the home is to be auctioned.
The home, known as 'The Sanctuary' spans across four levels and includes seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a study and a six-car garage.
Take a video and photographic tour of this eye-catching property, which is also the House of The Week.
Illawarra-based NRL fans always want to know when past and present St George Illawarra Dragons players are buying and selling.
Former Dragons fan favourite Mark Riddell's Shellharbour home remains on the market, after it failed to sell at auction.
The four-bedroom home has been extensively renovated, and sits on a 666 square metre block.
The home went under the hammer last week.
The home passed in on a vendor's bid of $2.35 million, and is now for sale with a guide of $2.5 million.
Meanwhile, ex-Dragons star Trent Merrin's Shellharbour home has been withdrawn from sale.
The home went on the market in February.
Selling agent, Matt Hutchinson from First National Coastside confirmed that the property had been pulled from sale.
However, he couldn't comment on why the home had been withdrawn.
A resort-style Thirroul home with a Palm Springs influence has changed hands for $4 million.
The home has an elevated position and is spread over nearly 1500 square metres.
The result met the home's price guide of $4 million, after it was listed earlier this year.
Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said the home was sold to a buyer from Kiama, who wanted to be closer to Sydney.
The COVID-influenced property boom caught most industry experts by surprise - and had some initially questioning their future in the industry.
We've now passed four years since the pandemic kicked in, with the real estate boom being felt in the Illawarra soon after.
Wollongong LGA values have had a median increase of $242,000 since COVID (March 2020 to March 2024).
We looked further into how the Illawarra property market has fared since the pandemic began, and also asked, what's next?
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.