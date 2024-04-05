Judge criticises ex-Dragons player's barrister for tardiness, appeal delayed

A judge has criticised the barrister representing de-registered NRL player Junior Amone for providing tardy written arguments in his clients' conviction appeal, causing the case to be delayed for two weeks.
"To provide submissions less than 24 hours before the appeal is less than satisfactory," Judge William Fitzsimmons said on Friday, April 5.
Junior, 21, and his father Talatau 'Senior' Amone, 47, were sentenced at Wollongong Local Court last December for a rooftop hammer attack against a tradie who was working across from their Warrawong home in November 2022.
The father-son duo pleaded not guilty, however after hearing two days of evidence, the magistrate found the pair guilty on all charges, including intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Junior narrowly escaped time behind bars, after being sentenced to a two-year intensive correction order and 300 hours of community service work.
His father was jailed for two years and six months, however was bailed the next day after the appeal was lodged.
Junioe and Senior appeared at Wollongong District Court, flanked by a group of supporters, for their conviction appeal on Friday.
However, the judge said written arguments were submitted by barrister John Korn on Thursday which made no reference to transcripts of evidence from the 2023 hearing.
"Not only was the practice note not complied with in terms of timing, it has not been complied with in relation to the references to the transcript," Judge Fitzsimmons said.
"With such serious charges and such serious consequences ... they should have been served at least two weeks before.
"I do not propose to deal with this matter on the run. I think the best thing to do is start fresh with a full set of submissions."
The victim, Jai King, told the court during the hearing that Junior chased him up a roof and swung a hammer at him, causing him to fall from two storeys and sustain serious injuries, including two broken hands and broken ribs.
The Amones' legal counsel maintain Junior wasn't at the scene and that it was a case of "mistaken identity".
Junior's convictions led to his $500,000 contract with the Dragons being torn up. His bid to return to junior club Wests Devils was also knocked back last month.
With Junior having chosen not to contest his deregistration, the NRL is unlikely to register a fresh contract unless his conviction appeal is successful.
The appeal was adjourned for two weeks.
