CCTV released after terrifying machete home invasion in south-west Sydney

Footage of two men wanted for questioning in relation to a terrifying home invasion has been released by police.
The men were allegedly armed with machetes when they forced their way into a Campbelltown home before threatening the residents, taking personal items and then fleeing the scene.
The incident occurred three days after Christmas - at 3.40pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at a home on Chamberlain Street.
"As part of the investigation detectives arrested the driver of a Kia hatchback, a 21-year-old man, however he was released without charge," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
On April 3, 2024, police released CCTV of the two men wanted for questioning and appealed for public assistance to find them.
"The first man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, in his early to mid-20s, about 195cm tall with a solid build," officers said.
"The second man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, in his early to mid-20s, about 175cm tall with a thin build."
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
