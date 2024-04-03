Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New AI tool 'better than the naked eye' at spotting heart attack signs

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 3 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate Professor Barry Ellison and cardiologist Dr Jorge Moragues demostrate the use of the new AI heart disease detection tool. Picture by Adam McLean
Associate Professor Barry Ellison and cardiologist Dr Jorge Moragues demostrate the use of the new AI heart disease detection tool. Picture by Adam McLean

A Wollongong heart clinic has become the first in Australia to start using a revolutionary new AI tool to predict which patients are at higher risk of a heart attack.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.