Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man spotted allegedly smoking drugs in Corrimal garage now faces 13 charges

By Newsroom
Updated April 3 2024 - 10:58am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man spotted allegedly smoking drugs in Corrimal garage now faces 13 charges
Man spotted allegedly smoking drugs in Corrimal garage now faces 13 charges

A man has been charged with drug and weapon offences after police spotted him allegedly smoking illicit drugs in a garage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.