Man spotted allegedly smoking drugs in Corrimal garage now faces 13 charges

A man has been charged with drug and weapon offences after police spotted him allegedly smoking illicit drugs in a garage.
Members of the Southern Region Operations Support Group arrested the 41-year-old at an address on The Avenue, Corrimal, on the evening of Thursday, March 28.
Police later searched the address and seized a replica firearm, a homemade taser and a quantity of drugs including heroin, methylamphetamine, cannabis and psilocybin.
Officers also found an alleged fraudulent driver's license and Medicare cards.
The man was charged with 13 offences;
He will reappear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, having received conditional bail.
