Wollongong council building cordoned off after window damage on upper floor

Wollongong City Council has had to close off the main entrance to its Burelli Street headquarters after a glass panel on an upper floor of the high-rise tower was damaged.
Police and emergency workers attended the building on Wednesday morning, blocking off the entrance for safety of workers and the community.
A council spokesperson said no one was hurt in the incident, which was believed to have happened outside of council business hours.
"The front entrance of the Wollongong Council Administration Building has been cordoned off for public safety after one of the exterior glass panels was damaged," the spokesperson said.
"The panel will be replaced as soon as possible.
"In the meantime, we've closed the main entrance and we're asking people visiting Council's Customer Service Centre or Wollongong Library to enter the building through an alternative Customer Service entry door on Burelli Street, at the north-eastern end of the building.''
