Second stage of North Gong Beach's seawall scores $3.9m

The state government has chipped in over $3.9 million for the next stage of works on North Wollongong Beach's seawall, but there is a while to go before building begins.
The second stage of works will see the construction of a new seawall extending south from the surf club to the North Beach Pavilion, replacing the existing crib lock wall.
Wollongong City Council will provide matching funding under the grant funding agreement.
A spokesperson said the council was finalising design and approvals for the work, and proposed to call for tenders in mid-2024 so off-site works could begin as early as possible.
On-site construction was scheduled to begin in February 2026, the council spokesperson said, once the swimming season was over.
The council has set an expected completion date of December 2026.
"Work has been programmed to avoid impacting the summer school holidays and the 2025 World Triathlon Championships which are being hosted in Wollongong with competition courses running along the Wollongong foreshore," the spokesperson said.
The first stage of the seawall, which was part of a project that included the refurbishment of North Wollongong Surf Club, opened in December 2023 following significant delays stemming from inclement weather, supply chain issues, labour shortages and material costs.
Prior to this there was no wall at the northern edge of the surf club, leaving it exposed to high sea levels.
The existing crib lock wall spanning the remaining length of the bench is a retaining wall and is not designed as a protective seawall.
There are currently a total of 12 projects funded under the coastal and estuary grants program across the Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama local government areas in 2023-24.
These include funding for the stabilisation of dunes at Puckeys and Port Kembla, the restoration of wetland around the Minnamurra waste depot, and Bass Point littoral rainforest regeneration.
"I'm so pleased to see that this funding will support the completion of the seawall at North Beach as well as the stabilisation of the dune systems at Port Kembla and Puckeys Reserve and planning frameworks that will help to guide development around Lake Illawarra into the future," Wollongong MP Paul Scully said in announcing the funding.
The Wollongong council spokesperson said such financial support allowed the council to carry out essential work and undertake research to ensure its work was informed by "the latest knowledge and expertise and meets industry best-practice".
