Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

The game changers for Woonona and Shellharbour in the Julie Porter Cup final

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 4 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour's Katelyn Leadbeatter (left) and Woonona's Jordan Wheatley will be key to each side's hopes of lifting the Julie Porter Cup. Picture by Anna Warr
Shellharbour's Katelyn Leadbeatter (left) and Woonona's Jordan Wheatley will be key to each side's hopes of lifting the Julie Porter Cup. Picture by Anna Warr

Potential game changers for will be key for both Woonona and Shellharbour ahead of the Julie Porter Cup final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.