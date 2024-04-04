The game changers for Woonona and Shellharbour in the Julie Porter Cup final

Potential game changers for will be key for both Woonona and Shellharbour ahead of the Julie Porter Cup final.
The first piece of silverware on offer for Illawarra Women's Premier League clubs prior to the commencement of the regular season will be awarded to either the Sharks or Shellharbour, the two teams who contested the league decider last year.
Woonona won the inaugural IWPL league championship in 2023, but were beaten 2-0 by Shellharbour in the grand final. As a result it seems only fitting that the two will meet again in another grand final.
Shellharbour will have an ace to play in the form of off-season signing Maddi Costanzo, while for Woonona they have some stars waiting in the wings in the wake of the loss of last year's player of the year Nikita Woods, according to Sharks player Morgan Anderson.
"One of our juniors has come back from playing at the Stingrays in Tess Stephens," Anderson said.
"She's come back and she's been fantastic. Just a really young, enthusiastic player who's been a great pickup for us. We've also had Kelsey Clements come back after a couple of years playing AFL.
"I think the strength of our junior system is really coming through this year with a lot of exciting talent coming up from our youth grade."
Anderson said that despite the grand final loss to the same opponent in the IWPL in 2023, there had been no talk of revenge within the Sharks ranks.
"Our coach and us are very focused on 2024," she said.
"Kind of at the end of last year he (Woonona coach Neil Castle) just said that obviously it really hurts and that everyone needs to use that as motivation moving forward in terms of what we need to do as a squad, but he hasn't mentioned anything about revenge or anything like that.
"He just keeps saying that this is an important game for us, but the season won't be determined by what happens in this game."
Meanwhile in the opposing camp, the addition of former Sydney Olympic attacker Costanzo may prove key for Shellharbour's hopes of a trophy against Woonona.
Shellharbour coach Ron Fogarty said the form of not only his high profile signing, but the entire team had led them to this point.
"We have Maddi Costanzo and her success in front of goals, but to be honest the resilience and the way that the new players and the former players have gelled well together has been great," Fogarty said.
"Maddi is a threat across the park and she'll be complemented with the likes of Katelyn Leadbeater, Tahlia Petrovski, and Nikola Wilson up front. They're complimented across the park by our strong defence and our new goalkeeper as well, so we're happy."
Forgarty added that the friendly rivalry between the two sides would only make the league stronger.
"I think there's a mutual respect between the two clubs for the talent across the park," he said.
"I think it makes sense both are in the final being the benchmark for the competition for the last year. Obviously we're cautious about them this year as well.
"They've got a youthful team with that mix of experience, so I think it's a really good concoction for a competitive grand final, the way it should be."
The Julie Porter Cup final will be held on Sunday, April 7 at Myimbarr Park with a 3pm kickoff.
