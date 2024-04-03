How the Matildas' magic World Cup run inspired former Stingray Heyman

Watching the likes of former Illawarra Stingrays players Cailtin Foord and Mary Fowler thrive on the world stage on home soil inspired Michelle Heyman to get herself back to the summit.
Heyman - who herself made a name for herself at the Stingrays - was watching in the stands as the Matildas reached the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia in 2023.
Her form for Canberra United in the A-League Women's competition warranted consideration at the very least, but nonetheless she watched the tournament as a supporter.
Fast forward to 2024, and Heyman has all but certainly booked her ticket for the Paris Olympics.
The Barrack Heights resident gained national team selection for the recent Olympic qualifiers against Uzbekistan in February, where Heyman more than justified her selection, scoring five goals across the two legs to see the Matildas qualify for Paris.
Ahead of Australia's upcoming friendly match against Mexico in the United States on Wednesday, April 10, Heyman said watching her now teammates thrive at the World Cup inspired her to play for the Matildas even more.
"I was so proud just to be part of the Matildas and to see how far we've come, but the other side of me was like I just want to be out on that field," Heyman said.
"I really did. I wanted to be part of that team so badly, but you kind of wear different hats because you want to just support the team. And that was my role for that World Cup, to just make sure I was one of the loudest in the stands.
"So I'm super proud of all the girls that were able to be in that squad. But from the stand, it's a very different view and I think that also allowed me to be here today because it fueled me. I knew what I missed out on and I was like, I want that.
"So I'm going for it and I feel very grateful to have that opportunity."
Heyman's performances on the domestic front for Canberra in the ALW have more than warranted national team selection for some time. She recently became the first female and fourth player overall to surpass the 100 A-Leagues goals mark.
An ACL injury to Matildas captain Sam Kerr opened the door for selection for Heyman, but her form of 17 goals and seven assists in the ALW this season shows she is in on song ahead of the Olympic Games.
Heyman said a lot had changed between being part of a Matildas squad from her debut in 2010 to now.
"Everything about it has changed," she said.
"I've never been in such a professional environment from where we were back in 2010 to where we are today. I don't think there's many things that are similar, minus the players.
"It's a whole lot of the same girls, which is just incredible, but everything on the outside from that squad from then to now has changed and in the best way possible. To be treated so well like a professional athlete, it allows you to be the best person you can be.
"Everything is so organized for you. All you have to do is be at training and make sure you do your job and make sure you're doing the best [you can].
"So on that side of things it's just been such a professional environment which has allowed myself to just feel comfortable coming back into this position."
