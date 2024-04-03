'They're completely different': Flanagan rubbishes Hunt-Lomax comparisons

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has dismissed comparisons between the Zac Lomax situation and that of skipper Ben Hunt, saying the two are "completely different."
The club confirmed on Tuesday that it has released Lomax from the remaining two years of his contract, though he's expected to see out the remainder of 2024 in Wollongong.
It ends months of speculation surrounding the 24-year-old's future at the club, with Parramatta the favourite to secure his signature after coach Brad Arthur publicly confirmed the Eels interest in the reluctant winger.
Flanagan and the Dragons endured a similar saga surrounding Hunt last season, with the 33-year-old requesting an immediate release in the wake of Anthony Griffin's sacking.
Flanagan has been steadfast in his position that he won't be releasing his skipper, who signed a two-year contract extension with the club in November 2022.
There are fears the club's decision on Lomax may see Hunt renew his push to leave the club, but Flanagan said they're entirely separate issues, re-iterating that Hunt will see out the rest of his deal in Wollongong.
"Ben's got nothing to do with Zac Lomax," Flanagan said.
"Ben wants to be here and Ben will see out his contract, and maybe go further, so don't confuse the issue of Ben and Zac. They're two completely different issues.
"We've tried to work it out and it just hasn't worked out and Zac's requested a release and it's been granted. There's a lot of conversations going on behind closed doors and we'll keep it that way.
"We can't have people that don't want to be here. We've worked hard to turn him around and it just hasn't happened, so we've got to move forward.
"It's gone on for a number of months, went on from last year. It's a decision the club's made and, for Zac and ourselves, we'll move on."
Lomax has captured some of the best form of his career on the right wing despite having made the shift reluctantly, with Flanagan saying he's not currently considering any player swap.
"There's no player swap going on, Zac's here for the rest of the year," Flanagan said.
"I don't know where all that came from. As you can see, Zac's committed to the club [this season], he's playing some good football.
"It's not the first time this has happened and it's not going to be the last. Zac's here for the rest of the year and hopefully this is the last time we speak about it because this is not news.
"I know [the media] have got jobs to do, but this is not news. This has been going on for weeks and weeks and all the people I talk to are deadset sick of it.
"There'll be stories going around that where we've had arguments, there's been none of that. Zac's made a decision that he wants to leave the club and the club's made a decision to let him go from his last two years.
"He's a good kid, we've had a lot of good conversations around it and, as you can see with his football, he's happy to be here [this year] and he's putting his effort in. That's all we can ask."
The club has made it clear it won't be contributing anything to Lomax's contract with another club over the next two seasons, freeing up in the vicinity of $1.6 million as part of a swelling recruitment war chest.
The Dragons have already been linked to Panthers flyer Sunia Turuva and Melbourne big-man Nelson Asofa-Solomona, but Flanagan said the club is yet to identify any specific target.
"We're linked with everyone at the moment," Flanagan said.
"All quality players are definitely on our radar, but we haven't identified one particular player as yet. It's all just happened in the last week or two, so we'll assess the market and make a good decision for the club moving forward.
"Nelson's under contract so, if all of a sudden he does become available, we'll assess it. We're looking to strengthen our squad, so we'll assess any players that come on the market.
"We've got the rest of this year moving into next year to find a replacement and at least we know where we're going and Zac knows where he's going, or potentially knows where he's going.
"It just frees us both up to move forward."
While Flanagan is renowned as a recruitment-whiz among NRL head coaches, he said the best thing he can do to bring marquee stars to the club is turn around its on-field fortunes.
"It's the case with any club, you win football games, you attract quality players," Flanagan said.
"Obviously my job coming here this year is to improve performance and change a little bit of what's happened over the last couple of years.
"We haven't won football games, so I've got to change that and maybe I've got to change the roster a little bit, which we're always looking to do. We'll see how we go there.
"We're going OK at the moment, but we'll see where we end up. We want to play semi-final [football] year in year out and that's my job to make sure we do."
