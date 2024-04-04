Man deported to UK after domestic violence dispute in Keiraville

A man has been deported to the UK following a violent domestic dispute on his ex-partner's front lawn in Keiraville, in which he punched her new lover in the face and jumped on his car bonnet.
The magistrate was left with no other option but to impose fines on William Simon Dignan who dialled into Wollongong Local Court moments before his deportation on Tuesday, April 2.
The 44-year-old tradie, who was living in the Illawarra on a bridging visa, has been banned from entering the country for three years after he turned up at his ex-partner's home on the afternoon of August 1, 2023.
The woman previously told Dignan she didn't want him to attend her address and upon his arrival, she repeatedly asked him to leave.
As Dignan verbally abused the woman on the nature strip, her partner arrived home in his white Holden Commodore, and saw Dignan was "red in the face, angry, yelling, and swearing."
"You are carrying on like a baby," the man told Dignan, who walked up to the man and replied, "What did you f---ing say? I will smash you."
Dignan struck the man across the face before the man punched him back, causing Dignan to fall over.
The offender then berated the couple, before he repeatedly kicked the front Colorbond gate in. He then caused extensive damage to the man's Commodore by repeatedly jumping up and down on the bonnet.
His behaviour escalated as he continued verbally abusing the couple and hurling objects from a nearby rubbish pile for council pick up at the woman and her partner's car.
Police were called as Dignan fled, however they saw him nearby with blood on his face. Dignan was arrested after statements were taken from the victims.
Dignan's defence lawyer noted the difficult sentencing exercise due to his client's visa being cancelled and that fines would be the most practical option, as he could pay them from the UK.
"It makes little sense to put you on a supervised bond - because you're awaiting deportation - which is what I would've put you on," Magistrate Michael Love said.
The magistrate noted Dignan previously offended against the woman in 2019.
Dignan copped a total of $2,100 in fines for the domestic violence offences, as well as a $500 fine for a separate incident in which he stole a person's mobile phone in a supermarket.
