Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Who's wrong and right in this viral dashcam bust-up at Albion Park roundabout

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 9 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two motorists dispute who is in the right at a roundabout in Albion Park. Pictures by Dash Cam Owners Australia
Two motorists dispute who is in the right at a roundabout in Albion Park. Pictures by Dash Cam Owners Australia

A blow-up between two motorists at an Albion Park roundabout has gone viral after their altercation about who had right-of-way was shared nationally.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.