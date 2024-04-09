Who's wrong and right in this viral dashcam bust-up at Albion Park roundabout

A blow-up between two motorists at an Albion Park roundabout has gone viral after their altercation about who had right-of-way was shared nationally.
It happens almost every day across the Illawarra - vehicles enter a roundabout at roughly the same time, but who actually has the right of way?
The dashcam footage taken at the Ashburton Drive, Burdekin Drive and Windermere Avenue roundabout, shows two vehicles driving in, they stop before colliding and then a blow-up happens about who's in the right, or wrong.
"You have to give way to me," a woman in a silver car with the dashcam calls out.
A man in a black ute replies: "I was in the roundabout before you entered and you were going too fast".
As he goes to drive off she calls "smile for Dash Cam Australia".
"The black car is in the roundabout first, the black car absolutely has right of way," Illawarra Driver Training owner Pete Davis said.
"The rule is whoever is in the roundabout first has right of way."
Mr Davis said the silver car was legally allowed to enter the roundabout, but it should have slowed down to allow the black car to go first.
"The upturned triangle [sign at the entry of roundabouts] is literally a give way sign," he said.
"Every car entering a roundabout should slow down and give way to anyone already on the roundabout."
This road rule does not exist at roundabouts, Mr Davis said.
The NSW Government provides extensive information on the dos and don'ts on roundabouts.
The dashcam footage shows it was taken in July 2022, was posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia which has a following of 1.1 million people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.