Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra talent ready for second shot with Unanderra's Bohud Racing team

By Daniel Powell
April 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kembla Heights driver William Lucas recently made his debut for the Bohud Racing team at Nowra Speedway. Picture - Crashy's Photos
Kembla Heights driver William Lucas recently made his debut for the Bohud Racing team at Nowra Speedway. Picture - Crashy's Photos

After a pleasing debut together recently in Nowra, Unanderra's Bohud Racing team and William Lucas will reunite for upcoming final round of the Regional Rumble Series at Gunnedah Speedway on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.