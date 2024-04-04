Illawarra talent ready for second shot with Unanderra's Bohud Racing team

After a pleasing debut together recently in Nowra, Unanderra's Bohud Racing team and William Lucas will reunite for upcoming final round of the Regional Rumble Series at Gunnedah Speedway on Saturday night.
Following the announcement that regular driver Michael Stewart will be unable to represent the team due to another commitment this weekend, Bohud Racing is delighted to welcome Lucas back to their driver's seat.
The Kembla Heights talent mustered a podium finish in his first appearance for the team recently.
"William did a fantastic job filling for the team earlier this year while Michael was away competing at the Chili Bowl in America. We are looking forward to having him back in our team for Gunnedah," Bohud Racing team owner Scott Jones said.
"After picking up a podium in his cameo appearance with our team at Nowra Speedway, we are confident that William is going to fit back into our team and hopefully we can be a front-running contender again."
