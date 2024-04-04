'Vital' bridge for West Dapto's road network a step closer

The "vital piece" of road at West Dapto is a little closer with plans being drawn up for a bridge over the Princes Highway linking the growing suburb with Northcliffe Drive.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery was at Kembla Grange train station on Thursday morning to talk about the joint federal-council funding for three road projects in West Dapto.
That included $730,000 in federal funds to resurface the highway between West Dapto Road and Northcliffe Drive.
Reddalls Road and Short Street will also receive a share of what is around $2.5 million in funds.
Cr Bradbery said the big project for the suburb was the Northcliffe Drive overpass, which would reduce the pressure on the West Dapto Road intersection.
"Connectivity of West Dapto to the M1 is another big issue - that's something we're already working on," Cr Bradbery said.
"The design work's already been done for the extension across to Northcliffe Drive - that project is another project that's in the pipeline.
The Fowlers Road extension and the Fowlers Road bridge caters for the southern section of West Dapto. We want something connecting through to the M1 at the northern section of West Dapto."
He said the next stage was to work with the city's state and federal MPs to find the funding for such a major project.
Also of concern was the lack of public transport for the growing West Dapto area.
"We already know that three to five vehicles per household is what we're looking at and so the car dependence is a real issue for West Dapto," he said.
"That's a big part of council's advocacy at the present time, for public transport and trying to bring that up to a high standard so people are less reliant on cars."
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones also understood there was a lot of road work that needed to be done in West Dapto.
"We know the roads are under strain and on some of these roads along here it's potholes tied together with bits of tarmac," Mr Jones said.
"We want to ensure that we're assisting the local government to upgrade these roads.
"When I talk to the locals, one of their main frustrations is the state of the roads out here in West Dapto. It's a wet day today, you can tell the roads take a lot of wear and tear. We know what the long-term plan is - to ensure we upgrade the roads all the way through to Wongawilli."
