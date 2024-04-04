Mikaele Ravalawa happy with leftward move despite scoreless opening month

It was a switch he was more than willing to make, but Dragons flyer Mikaele Ravalawa admits moving to the left wing has been a tough adjustment, and not at the end you might expect.
The 26-year-old wrecking ball has scored 64 tries in 91 games since debuting for the Dragons in 2019, the overwhelming bulk of those outings coming on the right flank.
He's been redeployed on the left this season, with coach Shane Flanagan making the highly-publicised decision to shift Zac Lomax to the right wing outside Jack Bird.
It sees Ravalawa on the end of a formidable power edge outside Moses Suli and Luciano Leilua, one on which he's yet to post a four-pointer in four games this season.
It's the second-longest try-drought of his career after notching just five tries total in 2022, the only season in which he's posted single-digit four-pointers.
The Fijian International posted a career-high 21 tries last season on the right flank outside regular foil Lomax, but is yet to break his 2024 duck on the opposite side.
While the cross-field move has been an adjustment, Ravalawa says he's felt it most at the Dragons end, not in the try column.
"It was [a big adjustment]. My whole career at the Dragons, I've usually played right the whole time," Ravalawa said.
"When they kick the ball to you, it's pretty much always on the left. Most kickers are right-footed so they always kick to your side and you have to always compete over the ball.
"It's harder because the [chasers] are usually running into it and jumping over you. You just have to go back earlier and be ready there. I have to practice [more] every day at training getting catches of the ball.
"Playing on the left, it's a little bit harder for me, but I don't mind playing on the left. I just get in there and get the job done."
While Suli and Leilua are also yet to cross for a try, Ravalawa feels it's too potent an edge to stay dry for long.
"We've got a couple of strong runners on that edge," Ravalawa said.
"Last year I started with Suli on the right. He's a good ball runner and it's good to be outside him. It's a bit different running off him.
"Zac is really skilled, Suli has skill as well, but he's a really strong runner of the ball. When he talks in defence, the left edge looks good, and his ball carry always looks good.
"We just have a little bit of work to do on some things and we'll just keep working hard on that left. It's coming along good, we still have a lot of time to go, so we just have to keep building."
They'll have their next opportunity against Newcastle on Friday, where the Dragons will be looking for consecutive wins under Shane Flanagan for the first time.
The Knights are also out to get the ball rolling on their campaign, which sits at 1-3 by virtue of sneaking home against an undermanned Melbourne in round three.
Flanagan said it puts Adam O'Brien's outfit in a similar position to his own, with last week's win over Manly halting a two-game losing slide that saw the Dragons concede 84 points.
They conceded just one try through 76 minutes against the Sea Eagles, but Flanagan said the challenge is to string similar efforts together.
"That's the key for us this weekend and weeks ahead, to be more consistent," Flanagan said.
"We started the season off well and then fell back into some old traits, round two and round three, and then we got our act together against Manly at home.
"Now there's a real challenge to go away and beat Newcastle and put back to back efforts in. We've spoken about that and hopefully you see a very similar attitude when we play Newcastle tomorrow night.
"The Knights are a bit like us, a bit inconsistent, played some good football in patches, they hung in there against the Cowboys and so on.
"It's very similar to us and I'm sure they'll be up ready to go and obviously being at home, it's a big difference for them."
Flanagan said his side will line up 1-17, with Hame Sele rested as a load management measure after returning from a calf injury against the Sea Eagles last week.
"His calf just pulled up a bit tight," Flanagan said.
"He hasn't re-injured it, but pulled up a bit tight after last week's game. Because of the turnaround we just can't push him and risk it.
"If he does another calf, he's out for four to six weeks, so it's more on precautionary side of things that we rest Hame this weekend."
