More cars, more congestion: Wollongong's possible future

Wollongong will become more congested and trips will take longer if options like public transport and cycling are not embraced, according to Wollongong City Council.
At Monday night's meeting councillors will consider the city's draft integrated transport strategy and vote to place it out on public exhibition.
A major focus of the strategy is what the city's road network will look like in 2036 - and it isn't good.
"Maintaining a business-as-usual approach to the management of the transport network will result in increased congestion on our roads, longer and less predictable journeys and higher costs for road infrastructure," the council business paper stated.
The report predicts vehicle kilometres travelled in the morning peal will increase by 22 per cent, the Wollongong CBD will become more congested with around 13,000 more car trips and almost 4000 more cars a day will leave West Dapto.
"These additional demands on the road network are predicted to increase delays across the LGA by 21 per cent, which means longer and less predictable journeys across the city," the business paper stated.
Options listed in the strategy to change things include greater bus and train coverage and frequency, the possibility of buses having priority on the roads and developing infrastructure to encourage walking and riding within town centres along with 30km/h school zones.
There is also a two-year window for a plan to replicate the Gong Shuttle for the southern suburbs.
The strategy identified several hurdles to overcome to increase public transport usage, which included the fact a number of train stations are not located close to town centres.
"In Wollongong, public transport coverage is high, but journey times are not always competitive," the strategy said.
"People who have car access will chose the car over trains or buses if travel times are not competitive."
The solution, according to the strategy, was to improve links between town centres and rail stations, as well as making public transport timetables more competitive when compared to private vehicles.
And also making a walk to the train station more enjoyable.
"Walking connections should be deliberately planned and consider the experience walking to and from a station," the strategy stated.
"We can enhance walking connectivity to train stations by prioritising key pedestrian routes and ensuring that opportunities for improvements are delivered."
The strategy also looked at ways to retrofit existing suburban streets to include bike lanes
"To create better bike riding infrastructure, we often need to make space on our existing roads," the strategy stated.
"Currently, a significant portion of road space is allocated to on-street parking. Demand for this space is not high on many local streets.
"Given the constraints of road width and the necessity to maintain lanes for vehicular traffic in most scenarios, the removal of on-street parking often emerges as the most feasible solution to accommodate bike riding infrastructure."
"This needs to be examined and managed in context. In some situations, it may also be feasible to create one-way streets."
