Wollongong can now barter for a fare as Uber rival muscles in

The feature is now live in the DiDi app and allows riders to barter with drivers on the cost of their trip.
Keiraville driver Ahmar Karimullah said there was limited uptake of the feature since it was introduced last week, but said if a rider chose to lower their fare, he would take the trip.
"I need to gauge, how far do I have to travel to pick them up, then how much further do I have to travel to drop them off? And what's that going to cost me?"
Mr Karimullah drives a hybrid car and said that fuel costs were the number one consideration when it came to the negotiate function, with rising petrol costs eating into his profits.
"When I started this, fuel was around 140 [cents per litre] now it's definitely gone up, today it was 180."
DiDi spokesperson Dan Jordan said the function offered flexibility to drivers and riders.
"As Wollongong residents continue to feel the cost of living pinch, DiDi Negotiate offers a new alternative to rideshare with fares suitable for everyone," he said.
Wollongong is one of the few locations where the function is available, with Negotiate rolled out to another 20 regional centres and Canberra.
"We hope that DiDi Negotiate both delivers savings for our passengers, but also entices more Aussies to try rideshare and therefore create greater earning opportunities for our drivers," Mr Jordan said.
Mr Karimullah said only a fraction of his fares were through DiDi, with the Chinese app less popular than its US rival.
"Demand is much less for DiDi, [most] DiDi customers are international students."
Mr Karimullah said with greater awareness of the Uber alternative and a new pricing model, this could shift customer patterns and enable DiDi to crack the Wollongong market.
