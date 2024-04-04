Dumping ground at The Links Shell Cove could be city's next hotel

Shellharbour City Council has a long term plan for vacant land adjacent to The Links Shell Cove golf course, but is tight lipped on what the future of the site could be.
On Monday, the Mercury revealed that a three and a half hectare triangle of land has been left to become overgrown with weeds and used as a dumping ground for building materials, AstroTurf and even a rusty trailer.
Since then, workers from Shellharbour council have been on site to remove the waste and clean up the area.
But what the long term future of the site will be remains a mystery.
The Mercury put a series of questions to Shellharbour council about what might be in store for the council-owned land.
"Council does have a long term plan to develop the referenced land between Moonah Way and Bass Point Quarry Road," a spokesperson replied. "A program for delivery has not yet been determined. Council intends to assess the community needs in determining the best use for the land."
Currently, the site is zoned R2 low density residential, the same as the adjacent housing east of Moonah Way.
However, other uses for the site have been floated, including a hotel or accommodation facility.
In the mid 2010s, when The Links golf course was in financial strife and councillors considered the sale of the facility, there was discussion of a "proposed accommodation site".
Council instead decided to install poker machines and to sell another portion of the land, along Dunmore Road, where a 42-lot subdivision was carried out .
But Shellharbour City councillor Kellie Marsh said perhaps the time had come for another look at the hotel proposal.
"Over the last 13 years on council that is something that has been talked about for quite some time, because we are very short on accommodation in Shellharbour," Cr Marsh said.
A new hotel on the Shell Cove waterfront is currently being constructed, and is expected to open in 2025.
However, the Tourism Shellharbour Destination Management Plan identifies a "limited supply" of accommodation which is a "major constraint" to attracting people to visit Shellharbour.
The strategy noted that land had been allocated for accommodation next to The Links Golf Course, but that this was a "long term" project. In the interim, self-contained cabins could be installed, the strategy suggests.
Cr Marsh said from her perspective, accommodation would be sorely needed.
"We have a brand new hospital going in there, we've got a world class golf course, a world class marina, and the more tourists that we can bring in for Shellharbour the more beneficial it is for our economy and small business."
