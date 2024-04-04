Woolworths readies to open in Warrawong ahead of grand reveal

Shoppers in Wollongong's southern suburbs will have access to all three major supermarkets in one place when Woolworths opens in Warrawong Plaza next week.
The "final piece" in a major $30 million redevelopment of the shopping centre will open on Wednesday, April 10.
Shoppers will be able to peruse the aisles in person or online, and pick up groceries from the six bay direct to boot service in the centre carpark.
Woolworths will take the place of Target in the shopping centre and construction has been occurring for the past few months since plans were approved in January 2023.
Head of retails, development and mixed use at centre owners Elanor Investors Group Matt Healy said centre management were looking forward to broadening the shopping options available in Warrawong.
"We are excited to welcome Woolworths to Warrawong Plaza and be able to offer home delivery to the local community, as well as elevating the centre's emphasis on essential and everyday needs," he said.
A grand opening will be held on Wednesday, with customers able to get a first taste of what's in store, Woolworths NSW property manager Brad Karge said.
"We're thankful for the opportunity to open the doors of a new Woolworths supermarket at Warrawong Plaza, and our team are excited to help meet the instore and online needs of the local community."
The news comes over a decade after Woolworths left Warrawong, with the former site too small for the retailer at the time.
