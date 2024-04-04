Wollongong teacher denies intimidating colleague, accepting vodka from student

A Wollongong high school teacher has denied several accusations, including that he accepted vodka as a gift from a student and intimidated a colleague by telling her: "You better watch who you mess with".
The hearing of Phil Saunders, which began in October 2022, continued at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
He has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including gambling with minors and intimidation, and was grilled by prosecutor Tim George during cross-examination on the witness stand.
The teacher, placed on alternative duties, stands accused of intimidating fellow PDHPE teacher Sally Johnston in early 2021 following a dispute about supervising a class that was paddle boarding at Belmore Basin.
Ms Johnson previously told the court she arrived late and that she apologised to Saunders, alleging he responded, "I'll make sure I'm 10 minutes late next time".
She claimed he spent the next paddle-boarding class in his car instead of in the water as he "didn't have his boardies".
However, Saunders denied these accusations on the witness stand, stating he went back to his car - after he helped Ms Johnson mark the roll - due to feeling sick.
"I sat and watched the students from the car and put the heater on," he said, saying he could see them through the window.
Mr George suggested Saunders breached his duty of care as a teacher and was "blase" by not supervising the students properly, and also by telling some students they could leave the class early after they showed him text messages from their parents.
Ms Johnston reported the incident to the PDHPE sports coordinator as she felt supervision of the students had been "compromised".
After Saunders became aware of the complaint, Ms Johnson alleged he verbally abused her in front of students and said, "You better watch who you mess with, you don't know who you're dealing with" while pointing his finger.
Saunders denied that he said this and claimed he asked Ms Johnson, "Why didn't you come and see me instead of going to Paul?" He denied that he ever shouted or was aggressive.
"I did not dominate Sally Johnson in conversation, ever," he said.
Saunders also denied that he accepted a bottle of Greygoose vodka from a student on school grounds, whose parents he said he was "associates" with.
"Did any student ever give you vodka at school?" Mr George asked, to which Saunders said, "No".
Saunders admitted receiving Greygoose from the student's mother on two occasions, which he paid for in advance, but said that he never received it on school grounds.
He also denied participating in a English Premier League gambling competition that ran out of his Year 12 PDHPE class, which was previously described by a witness as a "whole class spectacle".
Saunders said he agreed for students to write 'P' on a whiteboard in the classroom which represented his name on a table among the student's names, which had the team they tipped that week next to it.
"Did you wonder why they hadn't put an initial for anyone else? ... I suggest there was some secrecy on your part?" Mr George asked of Saunders' involvement.
"No, I didn't write it," Saunders said.
Saunders said as soon as students raised that he owed them a $2 bet, he told the school's deputy principal he wanted to "shut this all down".
He will return to the witness stand on April 12.
