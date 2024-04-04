Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong teacher denies intimidating colleague, accepting vodka from student

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 4 2024 - 6:51pm, first published 6:36pm
Phil Saunders leaving Wollongong courthouse in October 2022. Picture from file
Phil Saunders leaving Wollongong courthouse in October 2022. Picture from file

A Wollongong high school teacher has denied several accusations, including that he accepted vodka as a gift from a student and intimidated a colleague by telling her: "You better watch who you mess with".

