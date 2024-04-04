Illawarra residents told to stay indoors as 300mm of rain, wild winds to hit region

SES crews received 27 calls for help in the Illawarra overnight, with people urged to stay indoors during the predicted severe weather during the next 24 hours.
Multiple weather warnings are in place with 300 millimetres of rain possible and flood alerts issued for the Illawarra, Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin.
Overnight to 7.30am on Friday, April 5, Albion Park received 59.8mm of rain, with 35mm in Bellambi and 21.2mm in Kiama.
A vehicle and its occupants were rescued after driving into floodwaters on Taylor Road at Albion Park, while trees were brought down and water leaked into homes.
The heaviest rainfalls are expected around the Illawarra Escarpment, with damaging winds and peak gusts up to 90km/h possible.
Wollongong and the Illawarra are among the key areas for concern, along with Nowra, Batemans Bay, Sydney, Gosford and Goulburn.
"NSW SES is urging people to stay indoors as damaging winds and heavy rainfall is expected today," SES crews warn.
A trough is forecast to deepen over eastern NSW on Friday and Saturday, under the influence of a slow-moving upper-level low.
Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, forecasters warn.
"Dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible between the Blue Mountains and Narooma from this evening into Saturday morning," SES warns.
Bring your own shovel. Sandbags are available from:
If sandbags are no longer available, bring your own empty heavy-duty garbage/grocery bags, pillowcases, grain bags, or coffee bean hessian sacks to fill up with sand.
