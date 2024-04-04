West Dapto $29 million sale 'a drop in the ocean' when it comes to infrastructure

Wollongong City Council's $29 million windfall from the sale of land at West Dapto is still "a small drop in the ocean" when it comes to the massive bill for setting up the suburb.
Earlier this week, the council announced the sale of a 38.62-hectare block of land in Steam Hill, which it had held for more than 30 years.
It will put $29 million into the coffers for providing social infrastructure in West Dapto - but it's only a portion of the $1.5 billion a recent council report said was needed to set up the suburb.
While some of that can be recouped from developer contributions, there will be shortfalls such as with affordable housing - which is exempt from contributions.
The council report exemptions like these and earlier setting of contributions that ended up being lower than the cost of infrastructure has led to a shortfall in funds of $225 million that the council needed to fund.
"Relatively speaking, it's a small drop in the ocean," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said of the revenue from the land sale.
"But at the same time for council, it's a sizeable portion of our annual capital budget, which is $100 million. To get $29 million is a major contribution but in the present economic circumstances, it's going to require extra funding from grant sources as well to put in place the social infrastructure - things like community halls, sporting facilities. They are the things that we can't get from the developer contributions."
Also, that $100 million capital budget has to be spent across the entire city, not just in West Dapto. In that way the $29 million sale is helpful because it can be cordoned off to spent at West Dapto, helping to ensure the whole city doesn't bear the cost of infrastructure in the growing suburb.
"With council, we really didn't want to load the rest of the city with the responsibility of funding West Dapto," Cr Bradbery said.
"Through developer contributions and through this particular sale of land, not only does it release more land, there will be a rates base coming with it as well. At the same time it means it's a bit more containing of the costs of West Dapto, instead of it becoming a burden on the total city."
There wasn't any plan for the council to retain the land and work with a developer to build the homes.
"Basically it's not our area and it's an area that we didn't want to get into," Cr Bradbery said.
"Councils should get involved only when there are no other alternatives. And with this land there were plenty of alternatives."
