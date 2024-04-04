Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Escarpment rezoning leaves controversial Keiraville development up in the air

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
April 5 2024 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A look at the entrance to the controversial Cosgrove Avenue development, the future of which will be up in the air if proposed land rezonings go through Wollongong City Council on Monday night.
A look at the entrance to the controversial Cosgrove Avenue development, the future of which will be up in the air if proposed land rezonings go through Wollongong City Council on Monday night.

A contentious Keiraville escarpment development could be stopped in its tracks, despite the recent downsizing of the plans.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.