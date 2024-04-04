Escarpment rezoning leaves controversial Keiraville development up in the air

A contentious Keiraville escarpment development could be stopped in its tracks, despite the recent downsizing of the plans.
Last month, the developer lodged fresh plans for the Cosgrove Avenue development that had caused so much community opposition, dropping the number of townhouses from 42 down to 24.
However, the land in question could be rezoned at Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting, which will leave the future of the development up in the air.
The city council started the rezoning process last year, preparing a planning proposal to change a number of lots in the escarpment that were zoned to allow residential development.
"The Illawarra escarpment is an iconic feature of the Illawarra region, featuring Aboriginal and European heritage and unique natural areas and vistas," the business paper stated.
"However, increasing development pressures from residential development on large lots within the foothills has the potential to impact upon the cultural, environmental and scenic values of the escarpment."
One of the lots proposed to be rezoned is the block at 14 Cosgrove Avenue, to C2 Environmental Conservation in which multi-dwelling housing is prohibited, with only two small sections along the roadside where development would be allowed.
During the public exhibition of the planning proposal, a range of objections were made on behalf of developer Surewin, including insufficient consultation, not enough attention given to site-specific development and was at odds with the reality that extra housing in the Illawarra was needed.
"It was found, while the subject sites are zoned R2 Low Density Residential, they are subject to natural hazards," the council staff response read, "generally not within walkable distances to town centres and services and unsuitable for intensive forms of low-density residential development being in proximity to the mapped escarpment lands."
If the staff recommendation for the rezoning is approved at Monday's meeting, the general manager will be delegated to work with the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure to amend the maps in the Wollongong Local Environmental Plan.
