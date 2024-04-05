South Coast United eager to defend their fortress against Shellharbour

South Coast United coach Greg Valic has implored his players to take their opportunities as they return home to tackle Shellharbour on Saturday night.
With heavy rain forecast to lash the region this weekend, the clash on Ian McLennan Park's synthetic pitch may be the only Illawarra Premier League game to get the green light on Saturday or Sunday.
However, the round-five battle shapes as an intriguing one for both SCU and Shellharbour.
SCU have had a difficult draw to open their 2024 season, with Valic's side taking on powerhouse clubs Wollongong United, Cringila, Albion Park and Coniston inside the opening month.
They've lifted themselves above the bottom three after mustering one competition point so far - after holding Cono to a 2-2 draw last round - but will be keen to start putting together positive results soon.
"We've played four of the top five, so for us it's been a real test for the playing group. Now, we're hoping that this next run of fixtures is the set of games where we will accumulate points and move up the ladder ," Valic told the Mercury.
"It's been really difficult, I think the teams that we've played are some of the top teams in the league. But I don't think we've been disgraced. We probably should have more points than we do, but the nature of football is you get punished for your mistakes - and that's what's happened to us in those first four games. But it's been character building and the players have been responding at training.
"For us, we have to do what we've been doing well in the past four weeks, which is being defensively solid. If we can create more chances - and convert those chances - I think we'll be in a really good position to get a result."
Meanwhile, Shellharbour began their 2024 IPL campaign in red-hot form by claiming successive wins over Tarrawanna and Corrimal.
However, Rod Williams' men have found the going harder in the past two matches, falling to the Lions and United to sit in seventh spot on the table.
However, Valic remained wary of what Harbour could serve up on Saturday night.
"They've been promoted this year and they're a club that has recruited well, and is strong in the personnel department, "he said.
"I'm expecting a really difficult game and, given some of their results, it's going to be a really tough test for us."
Saturday, April 6:
Wollongong United v Corrimal at Macedonia Park; Albion Park v Tarrawanna at Terry Reserve; Helensburgh v Port Kembla at Rex Jackson Oval; South Coast United v Shellharbour at Ian McLennan Park.
Sunday, April 7:
Cringila v Coniston at Crehan Park; Wollongong Olympic v Bulli at PCYC.
