Watchdog's ruling opens door for Newcastle to leapfrog Port Kembla

A decision released by NSW's independent pricing regulator has opened the door for Newcastle to leapfrog Port Kembla as the state's next container terminal.
After nearly a yearlong inquiry, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) on Friday, April 5, found the value of a compensation payment paid by the Port of Newcastle to the state was just $13 million.
"This could be described as what a reasonable person, bidding for the right to operate and lease the Port of Newcastle in 2014, would have reduced their bid by, because of the requirement to reimburse the State for payments to NSW Ports," IPART chair Carmel Donnelly said.
This figure is well below expectations.
Once the amount is paid, Port of Newcastle can go ahead with its plans to build a container port and diversify the coal-dominated terminal.
The state government's policy was for Port Kembla to be NSW's second container terminal once Port Botany reaches capacity, expected to be some time in the 2050s.
However, the Port of Newcastle has pursued its vision to be NSW's second container terminal, ahead of Port Kembla, as a way to ensure the port remains viable as thermal coal, used for power generation, volumes fall.
Previously, the Port of Newcastle has been limited in its ability to handle containers, due to a clause in the original privatisation agreement that meant the port operators had to pay a fee to the NSW government.
The compensation payment would extinguish that requirement.
The separate privatisation agreement between the state of NSW with NSW Ports in 2013 - which covered Port Botany and Port Kembla - may involve another compensation payment, which IPART did not calculate.
NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said that figure could be much higher than what the Port of Newcastle is required to pay the state of NSW, leaving taxpayers with the bill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.