Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business
Breaking

Watchdog's ruling opens door for Newcastle to leapfrog Port Kembla

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 5 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ships dock in Port Kembla. The vision for the port to be NSW's seconed container port may have been jeapordised. Picture by Robert Peet
Ships dock in Port Kembla. The vision for the port to be NSW's seconed container port may have been jeapordised. Picture by Robert Peet

A decision released by NSW's independent pricing regulator has opened the door for Newcastle to leapfrog Port Kembla as the state's next container terminal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.