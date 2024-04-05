Warilla junior cricketer Nic Maddinson confirmed to return to NSW

Nic Maddinson is set to don the blue jersey again next summer, with the South Coast talent returning to his home state.
Cricket NSW on Friday confirmed that the Warilla junior would be part of the NSW men's team for their 2024/25 campaign.
The full contract list will be revealed by the Blues next week.
Maddinson, who was born in Nowra, made his first class-debut for NSW in 2011. The classy batter then left the Blues in 2018 and has spent the past six domestic seasons with Victoria.
The 32-year-old is a key new inclusion alongside Sydney Sixers star and former Western Australian wicketkeeper/batter Josh Phillipe, as NSW looks to build on finishing runners-up in the One-Day Cup and third in the Sheffield Shield in 2023/24.
Maddinson will bring a wealth of experience to the side, having played more than 120 first-class matches.
Blues head coach Greg Shipperd said Maddinson and Phillipe were the "perfect extra ingredients to thicken the competitive soup growing with our squad".
"Nic and Josh bring experience and also a familiarity with our players, coaches and the NSW set up so their transition should be seamless," Shipperd said.
"Both Nic and Josh have played for their country, but we believe both have the ability to further develop their individual games and grow as cricketers and people. It's going to be exciting to watch their journey.
"Putting together a successful squad requires a balance between experienced and emerging talent and we believe we are developing that balance well."
