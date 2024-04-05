Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Warilla junior cricketer Nic Maddinson confirmed to return to NSW

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 5 2024 - 11:22am, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic Maddinson smiles after a NSW Blues training session at North Dalton Park in March 2018. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Nic Maddinson smiles after a NSW Blues training session at North Dalton Park in March 2018. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Nic Maddinson is set to don the blue jersey again next summer, with the South Coast talent returning to his home state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.