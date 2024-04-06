Illawarra's video game scene ready for takeoff with new grant program

Video game developers in the Illawarra have been given a ray of hope thanks to a new grant program from the NSW Government.
Screen NSW has announced a Digital Games Seed Development Program, which will provide up to $30,000 for small-to medium-sized game creators.
There is hope in the Illawarra region that this can be the shot in the arm the industry needs.
Mike Gardiner is the CEO of Buzzy.gg and has been developing games in the Illawarra since 2011. He says that while $30,00 might sound like a little, it can make things happen.
"To just get a proof of concept or something that you can test the market to prove viability, $30,000 can make that happen," Mr Gardiner said.
"That ability to get a product so it can get approved on Steam (an online video game storefront).
"Get it to the point where they can get some traction on a mobile platform so they could use that and actually prove out the first version of a game."
Other states have approached funding game development in different ways, with Adelaide as the stand-out, according to Mr Gardiner.
"You've got Mighty Kingdom down there, and you've got really good incentives for games studios to set up in South Australia."
The games industry contributed $226.5 million in revenue in 2021, and data from IGEA reveals that in 2022, Australians spent $4.21 billion on video games.
Mr Gardiner sees great reasons to stay in the Illawarra region to make games.
"It's an awesome lifestyle and place to be," he said.
"There are also some amazing, smart, creative people in the area ... there are good people here."
Mr Gardiner also indicated his company Buzzy.gg would be applying for the grant.
One area that Mr Gardiner felt the grant programme would support was "game jam" events.
A game jam is where developers get together for a short period of time to create a video game from scratch.
"There hasn't been enough [game jams] in the region and I would say more things like this [Seed Development Program] and more game jams would definitely be valuable for the region," he said.
Wollongong-born game developer Brennan Hatton, has gone onto co-found virtual reality HR training firm Equal Reality, after being involved in game jams in the city.
"I think Wollongong has had a really beautiful history with game jams where there's been some quite significant global game jams run out of Wollongong," Mr Hatton said.
"It's less people getting in a room together and more people getting in a building together."
