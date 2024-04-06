Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Illawarra's video game scene ready for takeoff with new grant program

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated April 7 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mike Gardiner has been making games in the Illawarra since 2011. Picture by Anna Warr
Mike Gardiner has been making games in the Illawarra since 2011. Picture by Anna Warr

Video game developers in the Illawarra have been given a ray of hope thanks to a new grant program from the NSW Government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.