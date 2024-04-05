Ogilvie, Govers included in Kookaburras squad for series against India

Illawarra's local Kookaburra Flynn Ogilvie is set again to face the Indians in a five-Test series in Perth this weekend in preparation for this year's Paris Olympic Games.
Ogilvie and Blake Govers are named in the squad to face the Indians, who are in the same group in the 2024 Olympic hockey competition.
Ogilvie last week celebrated the birth of his first child, Patrick, and is looking forward to his new challenge of fatherhood and an Olympic campaign this year.
"Yes, it's a bit of an adjustment but we are loving having Patrick and both him and Caity are doing very well," Ogilvie said from his base in Perth.
"Training is ticking along nicely and these games against India will be a good test for us and also give everyone a chance to show what they can do before our Europe tour in a few months.
"We are happy with how we are going but we will get an even better idea on our Europe tour. All the top teams in the world are so close these days so it's quite hard to work out where we are at."
The Kookaburras will be looking to extend their dominance over India following on from their recent two wins in the Pro League in India.
The Kookas beat them 6-4 in the first game and a 3-0 shootout win in the second after a 2-2 draw.
The other teams in the Olympic pool besides India are New Zealand, Argentina, Belgium and newcomers Ireland.
After the test series starting this weekend in Perth, the Kookaburras travel to Europe for the second leg of the Pro League in May before the final team for the Paris games is announced.
The NSW State Masters hockey championships take place this weekend at the Unanderra and Croome Road hockey centres in the O40, O55 and O70 age groups.
Wests Illawarra player Elliot Ashby will captain the O40s team, Wes Johnson the O55s and Phil Younger the O70s team.
The championships start on Friday, April 5, with the finals on Sunday.
