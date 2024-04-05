Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'A broken man': Hoon's Kanahooka joyride ends cop's career

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 5 2024 - 7:30pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Constable Craig Battley leaving Wollongong courthouse with his wife Leah after Maxwell Pagett was sentenced on Friday, April 5. Inset of Maxwell Pagett.
Senior Constable Craig Battley leaving Wollongong courthouse with his wife Leah after Maxwell Pagett was sentenced on Friday, April 5. Inset of Maxwell Pagett.

A seasoned Wollongong police officer whose role once filled him with pride and purpose now describes himself as a "broken man" after being severely injured at the hands of a reckless parolee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.