'A broken man': Hoon's Kanahooka joyride ends cop's career

A seasoned Wollongong police officer whose role once filled him with pride and purpose now describes himself as a "broken man" after being severely injured at the hands of a reckless parolee.
Senior Constable Craig Battley choked back tears as he told Wollongong District Court how his life changed forever on September 12, 2022 - when Maxwell Pagett drove his motorcycle at him and threw him into the air.
The officer was left with a broken clavicle, with his wrist crushed so badly that part of his bone had turned to powder. His head, face, arms, and legs were grazed.
The hardest decision of Snr Cst Battley's life was the phone call he made to his supervisor when he realised his time as an officer was over.
"The sudden change in my physical health amplified many feelings and emotions I had been bottling up for many years," he told the court on Friday.
"Once I had time to process what had happened, it felt like a volcano erupted in my head and my heart felt like it was going to explode out of my chest.
"It was at this point I had to come to terms that ... my days as a police officer were over.
"I went for a drive to make this call ... I just sat on the side of the road and cried."
Snr Cst Battley said the crime impacted his whole family, including his wife who received the heart-wrenching phone call when he was hospitalised. She thought he had died.
"I look at myself these days as a broken man," he said, adding he still suffers daily pain, with his schedule now packed full of medical appointments.
Snr Cst Battley was injured on the frontline when he responded to two men, Pagett and Matthew Nobrega, erratically riding dirt bikes and doing burnouts on King Street, Warrawong.
Pagett, intoxicated at the time, tried to escape police by riding into a Kanahooka backyard, before he rode directly at Snr Cst Battley, who was catapulted into the air.
The father-of-two landed hard on the concrete. All he remembered was the sound of the engine revving.
Snr Cst Battley laid there unconscious as another officer removed the motorcycle off him, while Pagett fled the scene and stole a road bike from a nearby home.
Pagett was arrested that afternoon and has remained in custody since.
He pleaded guilty to a raft of offences, including using an offensive weapon to prevent being arrested and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm.
Defence barrister Adam Booker said Pagett's brother had died during a police chase, which didn't excuse his behaviour, but explained why he was fearful of police.
Mr Booker noted Pagett's impoverished upbringing, marred by an early exposure to domestic violence. He has spent most of his adult life in custody, but was doing "relatively well" on parole prior to the offence.
"His actions that day reversed the result of his good work," Judge Andrew Haesler said.
The judge said the highly-respected officer's life was permanently altered by Pagett's recklessness in "a fraction of a second".
Pagett was jailed for four years, with a non-parole period of two years and six months. With time served, he will become eligible for parole in March 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.