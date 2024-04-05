Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Police dog used on men in dramatic arrests inside Port Kembla railway corridor

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 5 2024 - 7:21pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three men were arrested following a dramatic foot pursuit along railway lines at Port Kembla on Friday, April 5, 2024. Pictures by ACM
Three men were arrested following a dramatic foot pursuit along railway lines at Port Kembla on Friday, April 5, 2024. Pictures by ACM

Three men have been charged following a dramatic incident with the police dog squad inside a railway corridor at Port Kembla.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.