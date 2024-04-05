Police dog used on men in dramatic arrests inside Port Kembla railway corridor

Three men have been charged following a dramatic incident with the police dog squad inside a railway corridor at Port Kembla.
A police dog was used to detain the men who were then handcuffed and seated in the graffiti-covered tunnels under Springhill Road, beside BlueScope, at around 12.30pm on Friday, April 5.
Officers searched the men and took photos of their hands and of large graffiti tags in the tunnel area.
The men were then brought up the railway embankment into waiting police vehicles.
"Police received information that three men were seen inside the rail corridor near Spring Hill Road, Port Kembla," a NSW Police spokesman said.
Later on Friday night, the three men aged 22, 23 and 28 were each charged with go onto or into or remain on running lines, intentionally mark premises with prescribed consent, and possess graffiti implements with intent.
They will appear in Wollongong Local Court on May 21.
