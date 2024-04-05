Police search for boy missing from North Nowra

Police and family are worried for the welfare of a teenage boy reported missing from North Nowra.
Shawn Jansen, 15, was last seen at a home in North Nowra about 3.30pm on Thursday, April 4, and reported missing to police later that same day.
There are concerns for Shawn's welfare because of his young age.
Shawn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160 centimetres tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a red T-shirt and track pants when he was last seen.
Shawn is known to visit Nowra and Moss Vale.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
