Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police search for boy missing from North Nowra

By Newsroom
April 5 2024 - 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shawn Jansen, 15. Picture supplied by NSW Police Force
Shawn Jansen, 15. Picture supplied by NSW Police Force

Police and family are worried for the welfare of a teenage boy reported missing from North Nowra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.