Yes, it's wet: give yourself permission to enjoy a Netflix binge

Stay inside, they say. The weather's too rotten to be outside.
OK then, get the snacks in and fire up Netflix, we say.
A quick consult of Netflix aficiandos came up with a few options for your televisular pleasure if it's this rainy weekend.
They are simply suggestions, not even recommendations - feel free to disagree with one or all of them.
You might have heard of it ... won a few Academy Awards recently. So it must be good, right?
Who knows, that's up to you. The one thing we do know is that it's long. Three hours long.
But with the rain set in, here's your chance to watch it - maybe over a couple of sessions this weekend.
Oppenheimer was regarded as one of science's great leaders in the 20th century. He also is the man who headed up the Manhattan Project's Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II and is often called the "father of the atomic bomb".
The movie is not so much about the bomb, but the man behind the bomb.
An American TV series now on Netflix. The eponymous lead character is a drinking and substance abuse counsellor, with a short fuse.
He also happens to be a recovering alcoholic with a penchant for offending almost everyone he comes across.
Good for tips on how best not to deal with people.
All three 10-show seasons are on Netflix. If it's a dreadfully wet weekend, pace yourself and knock over the whole shebang.
With 22-minute episodes you might also be able to squeeze in the entire six seasons of this popular Canadian sitcom. But be warned: there are 80 episodes to plough through.
A ridiculously rich family has lost everything - well, apart from the small town the father once bought for his son - Schitt's Creek. They move there ... and all sorts of chaos (and life lessons) ensues.
Stick with it, fans say, it gets better the longer you watch.
This sci-fi series is based on the Hugo-winning novel from China and is being adapted by the team behind Game of Thrones.
With a cast including actors of Benedict Wong and Eiza Gonzlez's ilk, this eight-episode series begins with a compelling mystery as science around the globe stops making sense.
Why stop at a movie when you can have a streaming spin-off?
This series, from the movie of the same name, is developed by Guy Ritchie and definitely a show for fans of Ritchie's crime caper roots.
Theo James is the newly-crowned duke who finds himself unwillingly involved with the criminal underworld. There's a lot of mischief to enjoy.
Yes, we've lumped these together as our field of experts just kept coming with offerings. They ranged from never-contrived George Clooney-Julia Roberts' Ticket to Paradise, to the 2018 Set It Up about bosses finding work-life-love balance and the new-ish Irish Wish.
You'll never believe it - here's the blurb for the last one: "Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when a wish for true love made on an ancient stone in Ireland magically alters her fate."
Woah - groundbreaking, yes indeedy.
But hey, it's rainy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.