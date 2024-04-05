Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yes, it's wet: give yourself permission to enjoy a Netflix binge

By Newsroom
Updated April 5 2024 - 7:06pm, first published 5:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crank up Netflix and get through the weekend.
Crank up Netflix and get through the weekend.

Stay inside, they say. The weather's too rotten to be outside.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.