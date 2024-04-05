Disciplined Knights drown Dragons in atrocious conditions in Newcastle

Consecutive wins continue to elude St George Illawarra under Shane Flanagan, with the Dragons outgunned 30-10 by the Knights in cyclonic conditions in Newcastle on Friday.
The modern game has rarely seen worse conditions than what greeted both sides at McDonald Jones Stadium, with driving rain and winds nudging 70 kilometres an hour making for nightmarish conditions.
The hosts ultimately made a greater fist of it, running in four first-half tries to the Dragons two before nabbing the final four-pointer through Kayln Ponga with four minutes left.
It continues an inconsistent start to the year for the Dragons, something Flanagan said he'll need to "get to the bottom of" quickly.
"It's definitely inconsistent and we should have been better tonight," Flanagan said.
"Credit to the opposition, they were terrible conditions, but they handled it better than we did.
"They kicked better, they scored three tries off kicks, last tackle plays, the late try from another kick Kayln picked up, we just didn't do that well.
"Whether it's the talent in the dressing room, or there's something else underlying, I need to get to the bottom of it.
"We know we can go when we need to, but we're not consistent enough and we need to find out why. They were tricky conditions, but it's not an excuse."
Despite running into the wind, the Knights were near faultless with the ball in the first 40, completing 16 of 18 sets and conceding just one penalty.
The Dragons were poor in comparison, making seven errors and conceding three yardage penalties, two of which led directly to tries.
The first came to Jackson Hastings just four minutes in, while Enari Tuala's four-pointer 20 minutes later also came courtesy of a Dragons piggyback.
The visitors made a game of it through some combined Ben Hunt-Zac Lomax brilliance, the latter producing a deft pick-up of what was essentially a cake of football-shaped soap 13 minutes in.
Hunt provided the assist with a nicely-weighted grubber, and Lomax returned the favour eight minutes later with an incredible blind in-field flick pass moments before being bundled into touch.
Hunt was waiting for one of the easier tries of his career, but it proved the Dragons last, with Tuala's try re-taking the lead of the Knights before Daniel Saifiti and Dylan Lucas grabbed tries in the 11 minutes before halftime.
Ponga had the only try of the second stanza four minutes from time, icing the game that the Dragons never truly looked like getting back into.
The visitors were no better in the second half while chasing points, finishing with 16 errors, Lomax and Jack Bird the worst offenders in coughing up five and four errors respectively.
There's some irony in the fact that the week Lomax was finally granted his long-desired release, he finally ended up in his preferred position.
Lomax has been a reluctant winger this season despite producing some of the best form of his career over the opening month.
His desire for a release was due, at least in part, to Flanagan's decision to play him on the right flank, with Jack Bird and Tyrell Sloan chosen in his preferred right centre and fullback spots respectively.
Flanagan had hinted through preseason that he may look at Sloan and Lomax sharing the custodian role in games, but had resisted the move through the opening four rounds.
He said he had little option but to make the move at halftime after an indifferent opening stanza from Sloan in which he had a direct or indirect hand in three of the Knights four tries.
The first, to Hastings four minutes in, came when Sloan failed to clean up a grubber from Jack Cogger on his own try-line.
In the 21-year-old's defence, the ball was jolted from his grasp due to some friendly fire from Jaydn Su'A who perhaps should have left the clean-up effort to his fullback.
Sloan was caught out of position on another grubber from Cogger 11 minutes before the break.
Hunt looked to have the rolling ball covered only to be clean bowled by a cruel bounce, but Sloan wasn't in the picture as Knights prop Daniel Saifiti won the race to the ball in the Dragons in-goal.
Dylan Lucas also brushed through Sloan and Raymond Faitala-Mariner to cross from close range six minutes before halftime.
"The three tries. It wasn't good enough," Flanagan said when asked why he made the switch.
"He's a young kid and he needs to learn that it's a tough game and you need to put your head where people are going to put their boots and there's going to be a collision.
"It didn't happen in the first three [Knights] tries, so I needed to make a change and I'm not afraid to do those type of things.
"I need to make change at this club, that's my job and I'm going to make change."
Lomax finished with 22 carries for 201 run metres, with a try and try assist, though had some forgettable moments including a poor read that allowed Tuala to cross untouched in the opening stanza.
It remains to be seen whether Lomax is chosen at fullback for Next Sunday's clash with the Tigers in Campbelltown, with Christian Tuipulotu's NSW Cup form seeing him knocking on the door of a Dragons debut.
Given Bird's horrific injury history, most feared the worst when he was left writhing in pain and clutching at his left knee nine minutes into the second half.
After reeling in an in-field offload from Sloan, Bird slipped under the cover defence of Hastings and fell awkwardly on the knee that's twice undergone reconstruction through his career.
He crawled over the sideline and bravely tried to walk it off before succumbing to the injury and hobbling from the park, albeit with an injury that looked far less serious than it first appeared.
He was remarkably cleared to return, but didn't re-take the field.
It will pose an interesting question should he be unavailable for the Tigers clash, with Lomax the logical replacement in Bird's absence.
"It didn't look good at the time," Flanagan said.
"I'm not quite sure, I haven't checked on it, but I think it was OK to come back on eventually, so it can't be too bad."
