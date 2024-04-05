Illawarra housing coalition to target incoming council candidates

A coalition of Illawarra organisations will use the upcoming local government elections as a trigger point for all levels of government to address the region's crippling housing shortage.
The group held a first workshop to formalise a strategy at Southern Youth and Family Services in Warilla on Friday, April 5, and decide on a working group to pursue actions from the government and non-government sectors.
"The local government election is an immediate driver," acting executive director of Business Illawarra Paula Martin said.
"We want a commitment from every candidate that puts their hand up across the entire region that housing is at the top of their list."
Currently, the Minns state government is locked in a battle with local governments on its planning reforms which aim to increase the supply of housing across NSW by changing zoning laws to allow increased heights and densities around trains stations and town centres.
In Wollongong, councillors have called for a rethink of some of the measures, arguing Wollongong could not support the same densities proposed for metropolitan Sydney.
Representing groups from aged care providers, to childcare providers and other community service providers, the group identified the need for affordable housing for key workers as a critical impediment for the Illawarra.
"It's helping the community join the dots between the fact that they may not be able to get their child into a childcare place within a few streets away from them, or their grandfather may not have a place at an aged care facility," chair of the Property Council of Australia's Illawarra committee Jennifer Macquarie said.
While the efforts at the state government level have focused on unlocking supply, the completion of homes and apartments remains well below the targets for the region. Ms Macquarie said the rapid rise in construction costs including materials and labour was pushing buildings to the brink, however this was beginning to moderate.
"Some of it is going to settle down, in terms of material costs, that will require time, but [there are] other solutions, such as building smaller houses to make them more accessible to people."
Community housing advocate Phillip Balding said height bonuses for developers that include affordable housing was a win-win solution provided neighbourhood amenity was taken into account in the design of the blocks.
"I think the community could be happy with that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.