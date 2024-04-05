Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business
Exclusive

Illawarra housing coalition to target incoming council candidates

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 5 2024 - 10:09pm, first published 9:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Balding, Paula Martin and Jennifer Macquarie were some of the participants in the affordable housing coalition meeting. Picture by Adam McLean
Phillip Balding, Paula Martin and Jennifer Macquarie were some of the participants in the affordable housing coalition meeting. Picture by Adam McLean

A coalition of Illawarra organisations will use the upcoming local government elections as a trigger point for all levels of government to address the region's crippling housing shortage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.