Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Two taken to hospital after girl slips off Wollongong breakwall

By Newsroom
Updated April 6 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Onlookers were there at the Wollongong Harbour breakwall ready to help the pair. Pictures supplied
Onlookers were there at the Wollongong Harbour breakwall ready to help the pair. Pictures supplied

A man in his 40s and a young girl are in a stable condition in Wollongong Hospital after a terrifying incident at Wollongong Harbour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.