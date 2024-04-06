Two taken to hospital after girl slips off Wollongong breakwall

A man in his 40s and a young girl are in a stable condition in Wollongong Hospital after a terrifying incident at Wollongong Harbour.
Emergency services were called to the breakwall after it is believed the girl slipped into the water about 12:15pm on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Multiple paramedics were joined at the scene by the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter with a critical care paramedic and doctor on board.
After treatment at the harbour, the pair were taken to Wollongong Hospital where they were treated for a number of abrasions and water ingestion.
The situation was not helped by the state of the water following the early morning deluge that hit Wollongong.
Authorities have advised people to stay out of the water for a number of days or at least until it is clear of debris.
Read more on the aftermath of the wild weekend weather here.
Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Coalcliff is cut off as landslips have wreaked havoc.
