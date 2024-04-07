Woman taken to hospital after car rollover on Memorial Drive

A woman has been taken to hospital after her car rolled in a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive.
The accident happened near the Princes Highway off-ramp at North Wollongong about 4.50pm on Sunday, April 7.
Both cars were travelling north along the distributor when they collided, pushing each other off the road and up an embankment.
One of the cars rolled and came to rest on its roof amongst heavy vegetation, trapping the female driver and sole occupant of the vehicle inside.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Chad Wallace said crews used saws and chainsaws to gain access to the woman.
"Lucky she wasn't seriously injured so they just had to work out a way of getting her safely out of the car, which they did," he said.
The patient, who was conscious but bleeding, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Wollongong Hospital as a precaution.
The other car was being driven by a man, who was emerged from the crash unscathed and was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.