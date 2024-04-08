Former ADF member allegedly punched woman in head at Wollongong caravan park

A former ADF member has been banned from entering Fairy Meadow amid accusations she drunkenly punched her neighbour 10 times in the head at a caravan park.
Tracey Margaret McGough sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, April 8, charged with damaging property, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and intimidation.
The 55-year-old, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of her former employment in the defence force, indicated she intended to plead not guilty.
Tendered court documents state McGough, known to be a "heavy drinker", lived next door to the complainant, a 69-year-old woman, at the Surf Leisure Resort caravan park for the last two years.
Police will allege the woman let an intoxicated McGough inside her caravan after McGough knocked on the door and yelled, "It's me ... I need to talk to you" in the early hours of April 8.
It's alleged McGough accused the woman of not paying attention to her while she was speaking before she flipped the dining table they were sitting at, causing a photo frame, glassware, and an ash tray to smash on the ground.
The woman's chair also tipped and she fell to the ground.
McGough then allegedly punched the woman in the head about 10 times, before she allegedly bent the woman's arm over an armchair and threatened, "I'm going to break it".
As the woman tried to call triple-0, McGough allegedly grabbed the phone from her and hit her in the side of the head with it. The woman managed to flee her cabin and called for help.
Police arrived shortly after and arrested McGough, while the complainant was taken to Wollongong Hospital to treat a laceration to her temple. She also sustained bruises and small cuts to her arms.
Defence lawyer Sam Karnib proposed a set of strict bail conditions McGough could abide by, with Magistrate Claire Girotto opting to grant her release, noting her criminal record "wasn't necessarily long".
McGough was bailed to live at a Mount Druitt address and must report to police daily, not go within two kilometres of Fairy Meadow, and not contact the complainant.
The matter was adjourned to April 22.
