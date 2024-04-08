Man spat on bouncer's face after getting booted from Wollongong nightclub

A man who once "squandered $300,000 on gambling and drug debts" has learnt his fate for drunkenly launching a gobful of spit at a bouncer who booted him from a popular Wollongong nightclub.
Kane Brown was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Friday, April 5, after pleading guilty to common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and remaining in the vicinity of a licenced premises.
The 23-year-old was subject to a community-based prison sentence when he was kicked out of the Heyday nightclub for being too drunk on August 12, 2023.
Brown initially complied, but returned to the club and yelled abuse at security, who ordered him to walk at least 50 metres from the venue. He returned about 15 minutes later, with staff repeatedly telling him to leave.
Brown asked for a bottle of water for his girlfriend, with a security guard explaining that if she wanted one, she could come and get it herself.
He reacted by leaning over the entry line fence and spitting on the security guard's face, before he ran down Crown Street.
The guard and an RSA marshal chased after Brown to detain him. Brown grabbed the marshal and headbutted him directly in the face, before Brown was taken to the ground by the two men.
The RSA marshal was taken to hospital with facial lacerations and concussion symptoms.
During sentencing, defence lawyer Ron Davis listed Brown's diagnoses, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism, depression and schizophrenia.
Mr Davis noted Brown's chequered past including previously associating with bikies and that he once "squandered $300,000 dollars on gambling and drug debts", but said he was making positive changes including improving his emotional management.
Magistrate Claire Girotto fined Brown $100 and imposed a 15-month community corrections order, with conditions that he be supervised.
