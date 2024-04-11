Location, views, privacy: Wombarra home has $6m-plus price tag

After a few months on the market, a multi-million dollar beachfront Wombarra home has now been given a price tag.
The home, complete with a four-person lift, is located at 16 Haig Street, Wombarra.
The property has a price guide of $6.25 million.
Earlier this year, selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said the home had the potential to surpass the northern Illawarra's residential sale price record.
That benchmark is the sale of a beachfront property in Wombarra, which was snapped up by a Sydney buyer for $6.31 million in 2021.
Illawarra home owners are making six-figure gross profits on average from re-selling their properties, new figures have shown.
However, overall home owners in the Shellharbour area are on average making a slightly higher gross profit than sellers in the Wollongong LGA.
Wendy Ehlbeck has listed a family home at Mount Warrigal, which is currently under offer after a couple of weeks on the market.
Mrs Ehlbeck said the entry-level market in the area seemed to be strong at the moment, and it had proven to be a good time to sell their home.
Council-owned land in the West Dapto area that could create hundreds of new blocks has been snapped up.
The 38.62-hectare land holding is located at 231 Sheaffes Road, Stream Hill, and went on the market last year.
The land was sold for $29 million.
Meanwhile, a West Dapto acreage site with the potential for 450-plus blocks is for sale, and attracting early interest from Sydney, interstate and international buyers.
The 39.59-hectare holding, located at Lot A Cleveland Road, Cleveland is for sale via Expressions of Interest.
Selling agent, Tim Jones from MMJ Wollongong said the property had a price guide of upward of $55 million.
Half-a-dozen bidders have vied for a Mount Keira acreage property which includes its own vineyard and sizeable vegetable garden.
However, despite dozens of bids being placed, the home failed to sell at auction.
The 77-acre property, 'Highland Park', sits high on the Mount Ousley escarpment with views up and down the coast.
Meanwhile an apartment with a view and more than a touch of luxury this week's House of the Week may be for you.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
