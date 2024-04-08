Three guns, cash stolen during brazen daylight robbery at Port Kembla home

Three guns and cash have been stolen during a brazen daylight robbery at a home in Port Kembla.
Two men allegedly gained access to the garage of a home on Hixson Street at 6am on Saturday, April 6 as a wild storm lashed the region.
Officers were called and spoke to a 51-year-old man at the premises.
"Two unknown men entered the garage before they stole three firearms, all registered to the 51-year-old man, and an amount of cash," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"There were no injuries reported due to this incident."
The number of break and enters at homes in Wollongong have surged from 476 in 2022 to 528 in 2023, this represents a jump of 10.9 per cent.
Kiama has also recorded a jump - from 16 incidents to 29 (up 81 per cent), while there have been less break-ins at the Shellharbour local government area, from 118 to 111 (down 5.9 per cent, data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows.
Police established a crime scene at the Port Kembla home and as they investigate the incident, have called on anyone with information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.