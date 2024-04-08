Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Three guns, cash stolen during brazen daylight robbery at Port Kembla home

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 8 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police officers. File picture
NSW Police officers. File picture

Three guns and cash have been stolen during a brazen daylight robbery at a home in Port Kembla.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.