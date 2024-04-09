Albion Park FC learn huge lessons ahead of 2024 Community League campaign

Albion Park FC will head into the Community League season full of confidence, despite copping a setback on the eve of their 2024 campaign.
Albion Park fell 3-1 to league rivals Hill Top in the Peter Webster Cup final on Sunday at Ian McLennan Park, which was their last hit-out of the pre-season.
In a topsy-turvey clash, Park led 1-0 inside 10 minutes courtesy of a Chris Packer own goal. The Kookaburras then replied on the hour-mark via Tyler Snelgrave, before taking the lead in the 84th minute through Dylan Errington.
Snelgrave then completed his brace two minutes later as Hill Top claimed the two-goal win.
While disappointed with the result, Albion Park head coach Jeff Allport said there were some crucial lessons to emerge from the match as their season proper kicks off this weekend.
Weather pending, Park are set to meet Oak Flats Kraken on Saturday, April 13 at Geoff Shaw Oval.
"They got over the top us in the end, but I was happy with the way we played and the way that we've been playing," Allport said.
"The boys did well to make the final, to be honest, and then we were in it for a long time. Hill Top are a good side, they're the benchmark of the competition but we're not far off it. It was a really good opportunity for to gauge where we're at. We had a win in the Australia Cup and we've had some decent competition in our trial games.
"We keep improving, which is great, and that's what it's all about - and will be about throughout the season. There's a good culture at the place and a new place for the players to come together.
"If we keep making improvements, we're going to be okay."
The Peter Webster Cup final put the exclamation point on a long pre-season for City, with players returning to training in mid-November.
Allport said that 20 to 30 players had consistently turned up to each session in recent months.
"We're trying to build a really good culture and training environment for the players, and they're all buying into that," he said.
"We want to set an example for the juniors at our club and I've made it a real goal for us to play a good standard of football. Everyone's buying into that, but it's going to take time - there is a lot of learning that comes with that.
"We make lots of mistakes, but we just keep trying to build and improve week on week."
Meanwhile, Hill Top will head into the Community League season with refreshed confidence after Sunday's victory.
After finishing second in last year's championship race and making the 2023 grand final, the Kookaburras are viewed by many pundits as the front-runner for this year's title.
Hill Top head coach Craig Ash said the Cup win was a "good result" for the club.
"They're only a small village club, so what they've built in the last four years is a major achievement," he said.
"In the last couple of years, you've had Shoalhaven and Gerringong (dominate Community League). They're well funded, strong teams - and they've proven that in the District League. (Facing them) has been good experiences for the boys to have.
"Now, they're probably one of the two or three favourites for this season."
