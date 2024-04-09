Man will own up to vandalising Austinmer war memorial, court told

A man accused of scribing offensive language in thick black writing on a 103-year-old marble cenotaph in Austinmer intends to own up to the vandalism.
Jack Westren, 24, faced Wollongong Local Court for the first time on Tuesday, April 9, since being charged with wilfully damaging or defacing a protected place and damaging property the month prior.
During a brief mention, defence lawyer Darryl Quirk said Westren intends to formally enter guilty pleas on his next court date, with an agreed set of facts to be tendered when he is sentenced.
Westren is accused of scribing the word "c---" and "tnuc" on the war memorial at Austinmer-Thirroul RSL during an alleged graffiti spree on the evening of Monday, March 17.
It's alleged he also targeted the nearby Austinmer Surf Life Saving Club, with similar tags found on surf club pillars, a lifeguard tower, and a drinking fountain.
Police arrested Westren at the scene and he was subsequently charged and granted bail at Wollongong police station.
He left court on Tuesday alongside two supporters and will return for his next mention on May 21.
War veterans and surf lifesavers expressed their disgust last month at the vandalism in the lead up to ANZAC Day commemorations.
