The pinnacle of luxury living

3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Experience unparalleled opulence at PARQ on Flinders with this exquisite penthouse apartment situated in the prestigious PARQview building.
The listing agent is Jemma Minney of Colliers Wollongong. She said the home would suit downsizers, investors, or younger families.
"PARQ on Flinders is a collection of 224 residences across four unique towers that centre around breathtaking gardens," she said.
"This much-anticipated address offers fabulous amenities, inspired design and panoramic city, escarpment and ocean views.
"Featuring curved facades, sophisticated design and a variety of green spaces throughout," she said.
This magnificent residence boasts three generously sized bedrooms. There is also an additional study that is perfect for those who work from home.
The home ensures ample space for both relaxation and productivity.
With three elegant bathrooms, an internal laundry, and two secure off-street parking spaces, every detail has been meticulously considered to combine convenience with style.
Featuring panoramic city and mountain views with ocean glimpses, the stunning rooftop garden allows for relaxed entertaining and is the perfect vantage point to enjoy glorious sunsets.
With magnificent views of Mount Keira and the escarpment, this impressive west-facing open plan layout apartment flows onto a stunning rooftop garden terrace, which allows for relaxed entertaining or tranquil moments alone and is the perfect vantage point to enjoy glorious escarpment views.
An exceptional offering of space and style, strong in form and function and overflowing with appeal catering to everyone from downsizers to investors, younger families and first home buyers who appreciate the fantastic views and entertaining spaces with seamless indoor and outdoor flow.
Light-filled and meticulously considered interiors create unique urban sanctuaries, while clever design and planning collide to create generous living spaces.
The home is peaceful and private in position, yet perfectly located for everyday ease of living.
"Truly at the centre of it all, PARQ on Flinders provides the ultimate inner city living experience," said Jemma.
"Perfectly positioned, this is the ultimate embodiment of convenience and luxury that this high-growth location has to offer, with the city centre, transport, entertainment precinct, beaches and the spectacular Blue Mile coastal walk all just a short stroll away."
