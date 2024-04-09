One-legged Wollongong thief nicked $800 worth of 'shiny' things

A one-legged thief who made his way around a Wollongong supermarket and filled a trolley with $800 worth of items told a court he did so out of necessity.
But a magistrate said he believed Neville Peter Bauer was high on drugs which led him to throw "anything that was shiny" into the cart.
"I don't know why you'd put boxing gloves or tennis balls in there," the magistrate said. "You were never going to get away with it."
Bauer appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, April 9 where he pleaded guilty to larceny.
CCTV cameras captured the 43-year-old moving through the aisles of Coles in Wollongong Central on February 11, 2023 as he dumped $800.20 worth of items into a trolley.
Items included in the haul were a pressure washer worth $60, a kickboxing trainer worth $25, boxing gloves worth $20, Nerf tennis balls, and flea control tablets.
He also nicked ice blocks, Gatorade, a tin of tuna, and two sets of coloured markers. Bauer captured the attention of Coles staff when he brazenly left without paying, with the items later returned to the shop.
Police spoke with Bauer a few days later.
Magistrate Michael Love accepted substance use was an issue at the time and that Bauer since tackled his addiction, and that despite his lengthy criminal record, he hadn't offended since the theft.
Bauer copped a 12-month community correction order.
